IMF reaches agreement with Zambia on $1.4b aid deal

LUSAKA, Jan 4: IMF staff on Friday reached an agreement with Zambia on a $1.4 billion, three-year aid programme that they said would be based on a package of "bold" economic policies in the African nation.

The Extended Credit Facility loan, which is subject to approval from the International Monetary Fund's board, is a major boost for new President Hakainde Hichilema during his first months in office.

The government of the southern African country had said it was imperative to win funding from the Washington-based crisis lender to help it deal with its crippling debt, which swelled to $14.7 billion and caused the nation to default during the Covid-19 pandemic. The agreement "paves the way for debt restructuring talks with our creditors," Finance Minister Situmbeko Musokotwane said in a statement.

Concluding a deal with the IMF was a key priority of the businessman-turned president who won July elections with a landslide victory.

"This is exactly what we have done," said the minister, hailing the IMF deal as providing "much needed fiscal space to Zambia and anchor our domestic economic programme".

In late October, the new government presented a budget that laid out its plan to restore financial stability to allow it to negotiate a restructuring agreement with creditors.

"This agreement is based on the authorities' plans to undertake bold and ambitious economic reforms," IMF mission chief Allison Holland said, noting that more details of the arrangement will be released on Monday. The fund launched the talks in early November with Musokotwane, Bank of Zambia Governor Denny Kalyalya and other senior officials.

The country has also sought debt relief under the G20 "common framework," and is in discussions with private creditors.

Early in the pandemic, G20 nations agreed to the Debt Service Suspension Initiative, which offered 73 low- and middle-income countries the ability to halt debt payments during the pandemic. That programme expires at the end of the year.

IMF spokesman Gerry Rice had recently described Zambia's debt as "unsustainable".

Zambia last year became the first African country to default on its Eurobond repayments during the Covid pandemic.

Hichilema has been critical of the billions of dollars of sovereign debt his predecessor Edgar Lungu raked up during his six years in office.

proceedings to settle trade disputes

Business Correspondent

Participants in a webinar on Saturday said mediation to resolve commercial dispute were always better than the judicial proceedings, especially in the wake of the spread of COVID-19 pandemic worldwide, which has created an unprecedented challenge in our economic life.

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) organized its 17th webinar ''Commercial Dispute Resolution through Mediation'' jointly with the Nepal International ADR Center (NIAC) on Saturday.

BIAC is first and only registered Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) institution of Bangladesh and NIAC is an institution committed for accessible and credible dispute resolution service through Arbitration and Mediation based in Kathmandu, Nepal.

In his Welcome Address Chief Executive Officer of BIAC Muhammad A. (Rumee) Ali welcomed the recent UN General Assembly decision for graduating Nepal and Bangladesh to Developing Countries.

He said that both Nepal and Bangladesh have robust growth rate and with the increasing volume of trade in both the countries commercial disputes are likely to increase.

He said that BIAC is working for dispute resolution service, academic and collaborative works with different institutions across the world. NIAC will help BIAC towards achieving its objective of providing best dispute resolution tools to adversaries, Ali hoped.

Chairperson of Nepal International ADR Center (NIAC) Dr. Mukti Rijal in his Closing Remarks said that Bangladesh and Nepal have many similarities including several aspects of our legal system and practices in ADR. He hoped that the collaboration between NIAC and BIAC will foster bilateral relations including sharing experience in dispute resolution.

At the end of the session Chairman of the BIAC Board Mahbubur Rahman thanked all the Panellists from Nepal and Bangladesh for this joint session by BIAC and NIAC.

Taking part in the discussion Panellist Justice Shreekanta Paudel, Hon'ble Judge of the High Court of Nepal said that commercial mediation has been inserted in various legislation of Nepal. There are many challenges in banking and commercial disputes, which stakeholders have to join hands for overcoming such issues, he opined.

Barrister Farzana Ahmed, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Senior Vice President & Head of Legal Affairs Division, Dhaka Bank Ltd; Dr. Kumar Sharma Acharya, Senior Advocate and Mediation Expert, Nepal; Barrister Khandoker MS Kawsar, Advocate, Supreme Court of Bangladesh and Regional Representative of South Asian Chapter, ICC Young Arbitrators Forum took part in the discussion.

Panellist Prakritee Yonzon, Lawyer and ADR Practitioner, Nepal said that in order to attract, retain and multiply investments, it is imperative that Nepal has a well-functioning, effective and speedy mechanism of mediation for resolving commercial disputes. Shahariar Sadat, Director, Academic & Legal Empowerment, Centre for Peace & Justice, BRAC University, Dhaka and M A Akmall Hossain Azad, Director of BIAC also spoke.

Matrika Prasad Niraula, Managing Director of Nepal International ADR Center (NIAC) moderated the webinar. In course of discussion he said that the webinar has facilitated to identify issues and means of their solution in resolving commercial disputes. Albeit, mediation is the best tool to mitigate such disputes, Niraula maintained. The programme was streamed live on FACEBOOK page and LinkedIn profile of BIAC. The daily Bonik Barta was the media partner of the event.