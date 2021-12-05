Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:35 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Canada adds 154,000 jobs in Nov, beats expectations

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17

OTTAWA, Dec 4: Canada added 154,000 jobs in November, pushing its unemployment rate down to 6.0 percent -- just shy of pre-pandemic levels, the government said Friday.
The unemployment rate fell 0.7 percentage points, marking a sixth consecutive monthly drop, with job gains in both services-producing (+127,000) and goods-producing sectors (+26,000), Statistics Canada said.
It was "an outcome that nobody seemed to be expecting," CIBC analyst Royce Mendes said about the "massive re-acceleration in hiring during the month of November."
Economists were expecting only 38,000 net new jobs in the month.
The actual job gain figure, Mendes said, "suggests that, even if GDP isn't near its prior trend, labour markets are tightening sharply."
"And that positions the Bank of Canada to hike earlier than we had expected, although the impact of omicron is of course still creating a significant degree of uncertainty to any such forecasts."
The central bank recently signalled that it could raise interest rates from a record low of 0.25 percent as early as April.
Statistics Canada said the service job gains were led by health care and social assistance, retail trade and professional, scientific, and technical services, while manufacturing accounted for nearly all the gains in the goods-producing sector.
There was little change, it said, in public sector employment and self-employment. Wages, meanwhile, were up 7.7 percent over two years.
Some 4.2 million or 23.5 percent of Canadians with jobs continued to work from home.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF reaches agreement with Zambia on $1.4b aid deal
French champagne houses expect bumper 2021 sales
Canada adds 154,000 jobs in Nov, beats expectations
Shell exits controversial Cambo oilfield project
US closely monitoring China, Swiss currency policies
US service sector boomed in Nov despite shortages
M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd
National SME Fair 2021 begins today


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft