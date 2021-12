M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd













M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd congratulated Md. Masud Biswas on being appointed as Head of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) in status of Deputy Governor by handing over flower bouquet at a function recently. Anwar Uddin, Nuruddin Md. Sadeque Hussain Deputy Managing Directors and other official of Southeast Bank Limited were also present at this time. photo: Bank