vivo to soon launch super budget smartphone Y15s in BD

Global smartphone giant vivo is set to release its super budget Y15s in Bangladesh market soon. vivo launched the phone for the European market earlier this month.

The Y series smartphone will have a dual camera set up powered by AI technology and supported by a wide range of features, says a press release.

Designed for everyday photography, one of the rear cameras is rumored to be equipped with a 13MP lens and the other will have a 2MP super macro camera with a 4cm focus to help discover exciting details of tiny objects.

The front camera is enabled to take bright and clear shots even in low-light settings. The camera will allow users to preview the fill light effect in real-time and will automatically adapt to the ambient cool and warm light to avoid the uneven skin tones caused by unfit lighting, says the press release. The camera system will also include the bokeh effect. The algorithm will create a distinct contrast by smoothly separating portrait subjects from the background to ensure that users are always in the spotlight.

The smartphone is expected to feature a large battery which will guarantee long hours of usage daily. The device is also said to offer reverse charging, a new technology began to appear on new vivo phones that allow for charging other devices from the phone, enabling the phone to double as a power bank.











