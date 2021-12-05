Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines at RMG factories

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 6

bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines at RMG factories

bKash sets up sanitary napkin vending machines at RMG factories

bKash has set up vending machines in 5 RMG (readymade garment) factories to help female workers purchase sanitary napkins whenever needed.
This initiative will facilitate women-friendly, healthy environment in the garment industry by ensuring access to emergency sanitary napkins. bKash will expand this service to more factories in the future.
The programme was recently inaugurated by setting up vending machines at Ananta Garments and Newage Apparels in Ashulia, Savar; Mega Denim and Hams Garments in Gazipur, and Independent Apparels in Chattogram.
bKash has installed these automatic sanitary napkin vending machines in the garment factories with the technical support of Vertical Innovations.
Workers can easily buy sanitary napkins from vending machines by scanning QR code from bKash app or dialing *247#. For their convenience, step by step payment method has been demonstrated next to the vending machine.
Garment workers will get the opportunity to purchase sanitary napkins at a lower price than the market through bKash payment.
Inamul Haq Khan, Managing Director and M Sajedul Karim, Deputy Managing Director of Ananta Garments and Mahmud Hossain, Executive Director of Newage Apparels were present at the inauguration ceremony of the vending machine at Ananta Garments and Newage Apparels, respectively. Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash; Rezwan Ahamed Noor, CEO of Vertical Innovations Limited and other senior officials were present on the occasion.
Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash, said, "We have taken this initiative to set up sanitary napkin vending machines keeping in mind the physical health of female workers in garment factories. From these vending machines located in the factory premises, female workers can easily buy napkins at a lower price. bKash will take this initiative to a larger scale in the future."
bKash is working to build a seamless, secure and affordable digital payroll system for garment workers and build a sustainable financial ecosystem for them. Workers are now getting the opportunity to further improve their financial management using the salary received digitally through bKash.
As part of creating such ecosystem, bKash is setting up fair price shop 'Sulov Bazaar' inside the factories where workers can enjoy attractive discounts on various products through bKash payment. To make factory workers more aware of their financial management, bKash has been jointly organizing research and training programs with Business for Social Responsibility (BSR). bKash is also working on building merchant infrastructure near the workplace and residences of the workers to provide them with seamless bKash payment facility in daily purchases.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF reaches agreement with Zambia on $1.4b aid deal
French champagne houses expect bumper 2021 sales
Canada adds 154,000 jobs in Nov, beats expectations
Shell exits controversial Cambo oilfield project
US closely monitoring China, Swiss currency policies
US service sector boomed in Nov despite shortages
M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd
National SME Fair 2021 begins today


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft