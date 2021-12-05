Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

MetLife BD launches digital customer service platform

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13
Business Desk

MetLife Bangladesh has launched its new digital customer service platform titled "Smart Customer Portal," to enhance customers' insurance experience.
Smart Customer Portal allows customers to conveniently access their policy related information anytime and from anywhere. The portal is available 24/7, and can be accessed from any device (desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets) with an internet connection, says a press release.
All of the most enquired information that a customer needs about their insurance policies including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date and more are available in the portal.
In addition, it further enables customers to download their annual premium payment certificate for tax return purposes, and securely pay their premiums online. Smart Customer Portal is secure and ensures data privacy as information can only be viewed by MetLife customers.
Commenting on the launch, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, FCA, said, "MetLife's purpose is to help our customers build a more confident future and we believe that includes providing the best experiences and services to our customers in both traditional and digital spaces.
"With Smart Customer Portal's universal accessibility, customers all over Bangladesh will now be able to manage their financial protection more conveniently and effectively, in a secure digital environment."
 Smart Customer Portal can be accessed through MetLife Bangladesh website and this link: https://metlifebd.info/my-policy






« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF reaches agreement with Zambia on $1.4b aid deal
French champagne houses expect bumper 2021 sales
Canada adds 154,000 jobs in Nov, beats expectations
Shell exits controversial Cambo oilfield project
US closely monitoring China, Swiss currency policies
US service sector boomed in Nov despite shortages
M. Kamal Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd
National SME Fair 2021 begins today


Latest News
Cabinet secretary meets UN officials over post-graduation supports for Bangladesh
29 individuals, 14 companies enlisted in money laundering
Covid-linked fatalities rising in Bangladesh as 6 more die
Shakib writes to BCB to skip NZ tour
India's 4th Omicron case detected in Maharashtra
Rampal Power Plant will go into production soon: secretary
PM’s ‘Culture of Peace’ proposal at UN can ensure peace in world: Momen
Tourist's body found in Cox's Bazar hotel, woman in police custody
Malaysia detects first Omicron case
BGMEA partners with Brac to prevent gender-based violence, harassment at factories
Most Read News
Nilphamari house cordoned off by RAB
Omicron variant likely acquired genetic material from common-cold virus
WHO's top scientist says Omicron could displace Delta
Varsity student killed in Airport road crash
Five held from Nilphamari 'militant hideout'
210 migrants found packed into truck in Mexico
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB
Nine BCL men, including KUET secretary, expelled over teacher’s death
Innovative Bangladesh: Emerging role model for 4IR
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft