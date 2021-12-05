MetLife BD launches digital customer service platform

MetLife Bangladesh has launched its new digital customer service platform titled "Smart Customer Portal," to enhance customers' insurance experience.

Smart Customer Portal allows customers to conveniently access their policy related information anytime and from anywhere. The portal is available 24/7, and can be accessed from any device (desktops, laptops, mobile phones and tablets) with an internet connection, says a press release.

All of the most enquired information that a customer needs about their insurance policies including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date and more are available in the portal.

In addition, it further enables customers to download their annual premium payment certificate for tax return purposes, and securely pay their premiums online. Smart Customer Portal is secure and ensures data privacy as information can only be viewed by MetLife customers.

Commenting on the launch, MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, FCA, said, "MetLife's purpose is to help our customers build a more confident future and we believe that includes providing the best experiences and services to our customers in both traditional and digital spaces.

"With Smart Customer Portal's universal accessibility, customers all over Bangladesh will now be able to manage their financial protection more conveniently and effectively, in a secure digital environment."

Smart Customer Portal can be accessed through MetLife Bangladesh website and this link: https://metlifebd.info/my-policy









