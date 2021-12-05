Energypac, eSchool to work as business partners

Video
Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Energypac signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Glocal Learning Management Ltd, under which both parties will work together as Strategic Business Partners.
Energypac Power Generation Limited Chief Strategy Officer Sheikh Naweed Rashid and eSchool of Life Founder and CEO Md. Ateak Ullah Masud signed the MoU on behalf of the respective organisations at Energy Point, Tejgaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday last, says a press release.
Mohammad Abu Saleh, Co-founder & COO and Md. Shariful Islam Khan, Director, Business Development of eSchool of Life, Xavier S. Biswas, Head of Business Development(O-Code), Naharin Chowdhury, Head of Operations and Innovation(O-Code), and Ameen Mahmood, Specialist, MarCom of Energypac were present at the ceremony.
Both parties are interested to work together in providing essential online education, training and skills development on different important trade and subject.
During the event they discussed the importance of e-learning and the role it will play in our future and looking forward to working together and developing a state-of-the-art learning management system.






