Sunday, 5 December, 2021, 4:34 AM
India revokes patent for potato variety grown exclusively for Lay's chips

Published : Sunday, 5 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9

NEW DELHI, Dec 4: India has revoked a patent for a potato variety grown exclusively for PepsiCo Inc's popular Lay's potato chips, according to an order issued on Friday by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights (PPVFR) Authority.
In 2019, PepsiCo sued some Indian farmers based in the western state of Gujarat for cultivating the FC5 potato variety, which has a lower moisture content required to make snacks such as potato chips.
Withdrawing the lawsuits the same year, the New York-based company said it wanted to settle the issue amicably.
Later, Kavitha Kuruganti, a farmers' rights activist, petitioned the PPVFR Authority for revocation of intellectual protection granted to PepsiCo's FC5 potato variety, saying that India's rules do not allow a patent on seed varieties.
The PPVFR Authority agreed with Kuruganti's contention that Pepsi cannot claim a patent over a seed variety.
"The certificate of registration...is hereby revoked with immediate effect," K V Prabhu, chairman of the PPVFR Authority said in the order, seen by Reuters.
A PepsiCo India spokesman said: "We are aware of the order passed by the PPVFR Authority and are in the process of reviewing the same."    -Reuters


