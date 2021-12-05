

Runner Automobiles’ bills, installment can be paid thru Nagad

The agreement between Nagad and Runner will reduce the hassle of moving with cash for transactions, which will ultimately save customers valuable time and risk of carrying cash, says a press release.

Nagad, a wing of the Bangladesh Postal Department also offers EMI facilities to meet up the demand of consumers. Hence, customers can avail the opportunity through Nagad while buying a motorcycle from Runner.

The agreement between world's fastest growing Mobile Financial Service 'Nagad' and Runner Automobiles, a leading motorcycle manufacturer in Bangladesh was held recently.

During the signing ceremony, Nagad's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahel Ahmed, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Sheikh Aminur Rahman, Head of Business Sales Md. Saidur Rahman Dipu, Head of Corporate Sales (Dhaka) Md. Hedayatul Basher, Key Account Manager (Corporate Sales-Dhaka) Rifat Rahman were present.

Meanwhile, Reazul Haque Chowdhury, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Runner Automobiles Limited, Shanat Datta FCA, Chief Financial Officer, Soman Kumar Roy ACA (Senior Manager), Md. Amir Hossen Khan (Manager), Shibli Ahmed (Brand Manager) also attended the event on behalf of Runner Automobiles.

While talking about the agreement, Nagad's Chief Marketing Officer Sheikh Aminur Rahman said, "The two best domestic brands have come together to provide best services for consumers. In collaboration with Runner, Nagad has extended the installment opportunity for those who are unable to buy motorcycles in cash amount."











