Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:28 AM
Covid: 3 deaths, 243 new cases recorded

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Staff Correspondent

The country witnessed three more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday. The death tally stands 27,989. Some 243 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,577,070.   
Besides, 225 Covid-19 patients recovered from
the viral disease, pushing up the 1,541,886 and overall recovery rate at 97.77, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).    
The country logged positivity rate of  1.40 per cent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands in the country at 14.41 per cent and the death rate at 1.78 per cent. In the past 24 hours, 848 labs across the country tested 17,387 samples.
Of the three deceased, two were male and one female.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,907 of the total deceased across the country were men and 10,079 were women.
Around 62.7 million people in the country have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Of them, some 37.2 million have taken both doses.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 5.2 million lives and infected over 263 million people throughout the world, according to Worldometer.
More than 238 million people have recovered from the disease, which has affected 223 countries
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







