Ports to hoist danger signal Number 2

Moving Northwestwards and intensifying, the well-marked low created over the Southeast Bay and adjoining Andaman Sea, has turned first into a depression and then into Deep Depression and now lies over West-Central Bay (near lat 13.4N & long 86.1E).

It is likely to intensify

further and move in a North-Westerly direction turning into cyclone 'Jawad,' according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The BMD in it forecast said one of its associated troughs extends up to the North Bay.

In this situation, the Met office has asked the four seaports of the country - Chattogram, Mongla, Cox's Bazar and Payra - to hoist cautionary signal No 2 instead of signal No 1.

It also forecast that the weather may remain dry with partly cloudy sky over the country. Light fog may occur at isolated places over the country during morning.

The night temperature may rise by 1 to 2C and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country. During the period, the wind direction and speed in Dhaka may flow Northeast and Easterly direction with 10 to 15 kph. Meteorologist Shahinul Islam told journalists that the deep depression has turned into clear Cyclonic Storm 'Jawad' and is moving towards Odisha of India. It may hit the Odisha coast on Saturday morning.

Due to the impact of the cyclone, strong wind may flow in the Sundarban and Satkhira and Khulna regions. However, there is no chance of strong storm or heavy shower on Friday. It is likely to occur on Saturday.

It is likely to move North-Northwestwards, intensify further and reach Westcentral Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh - South Odisha coasts by Saturday morning.

Thereafter it is likely to recurve NorthNortheastwards and move along Odisha coast reaching near Puri around Sunday noon. Subsequently it is likely to continue to move North-Northeastwards along coastal Odisha towards West Bengal coast.











