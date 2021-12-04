Video
DU Centenary Celebrations Today’s programmes

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50
Staff Correspondent

The fourth day-programme of the 100th founding anniversary of the Dhaka University (DU) will begin at the central playground of the university at 4:00pm on Saturday.
The programme will begin with a discussion. Prof Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, will preside over the function while Asaduzzaman Khan, Minister of Home Affairs, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Minister of Industries, Rasheda K Chowdhury, academic and former Advisor of a caretaker government, and
Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, will be present as guests of honour.
Later, a cultural programme will be organized at 5:30pm. The Department of Music as well as Nadira Begum, Kiran Chandra Roy and the band Chirkutt led by Sharmin Sultana Sumi will perform there.





