DU Centenary Celebrations Today’s programmes

The fourth day-programme of the 100th founding anniversary of the Dhaka University (DU) will begin at the central playground of the university at 4:00pm on Saturday.

The programme will begin with a discussion. Prof Dr Md Shahadat Hossain, former Pro-Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University, will preside over the function while Asaduzzaman Khan, Minister of Home Affairs, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, Minister of Industries, Rasheda K Chowdhury, academic and former Advisor of a caretaker government, and

Masud Bin Momen, Senior Secretary of the Foreign Ministry, will be present as guests of honour.

Later, a cultural programme will be organized at 5:30pm. The Department of Music as well as Nadira Begum, Kiran Chandra Roy and the band Chirkutt led by Sharmin Sultana Sumi will perform there.







