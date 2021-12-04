Video
Montu-led Ganaforum holds council sealing split in party

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Finally, the Ganaforum founded by eminent lawyer Dr Kamal Hossain has split after the announcement of a new committee led by the party's former general secretary Mostafa Mohsin Montu.
The faction led by Montu, senior lawyer Subrata Chowdhury and former minister Abu Sayeed, on Friday announced a new committee after holding a council at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) auditorium.
In the 157-member new committee, Mostafa Mohsin Montu was nominated president while Abu Sayeed and Subrata Chowdhury have been nominated as vice president and general secretary.
According to the organizers, though Dr Kamal Hossain and his followers haven't joined the council, the constitutional expert has sent a written welcome message for the council. In the council, Montu read out Dr Kamal's message.
However, senior leaders of BNP led Jatiya Oikyafront including Ganasasthaya Kendra's Dr Zafarullah Chowdhury, Krishak-Shramik Janata League president Kader Siddiqui, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal president ASM Abdur Rob,
Nagarik Oikya president Mahmufur Rahman Manna, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Monirul Haque Chowdhury and city BNP convener Abdus Salam, Jasod (faction) president Nazmul Haque Prodhan also joined the council.
In the message, Ganaforum founding president Dr Kamal said that he couldn't join the council due to his illness. But, he welcomed the council and wished their success.
Quoting Kamal Hossain, Montu said, "I am always in favour of unity. I always talked about unity. I hope that all leaders and activists of Ganaforum will work together to restore the democracy, rule of law and good governance in the country."
Due to an inner conflict between the party's two groups led by former general secretary Dr Reza Kibria, son of former Awami League finance minister Shah ASM Kibria, and Mostafa Mohsin Montu, leaders of a faction went out of the party.
After Montu, Sayeed and Subrata's departure from the party, Reza Kibria tried to reorganize leaders and activists under the leadership of Kamal Hossain. Failing to achieve anything, he also left the party and joined a new venture as president with former DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nuru.


