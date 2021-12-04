Alumni all praise for DU’s glory but rue slump in ranking

AKM Muzammel Haque, Minister for Liberation War Affairs said that though the Dhaka University administration sometimes indulged in injustice, the students of DU were never in favour of injustice.

He made the remarks while addressing a third-day discussion meeting at the central playground of Dhaka University on Friday.

Dr Atiur Rahman, the Bangabandhu Chair and a honorary Prof of Department of Development Studies in Dhaka University, presided over the function while State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain, Member of Parliament Rashed Khan Menon, Chairman of Palli-Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Dr Kazi Khaliquzzaman Ahmed, Jessore University of Science and Technology Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Anwar Hossain and Dhaka University Teachers Association President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah spoke at the meeting.

AKM Mozammel Haque added, "If Dhaka University had not been created, Pakistan would not have been created either. People would be surprised to hear that these Bengalis created Pakistan. Those who did not want Pakistan in 1947 voted for undivided India. Only one province had a Muslim League government. Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, as a student leader, played a role

in the creation of Pakistan under the leadership of his leader Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy. "

He further said, "If this university had not been established then Bangla language would not have been established as the state language. In order to write the history of Bangladesh today, the contribution of Dhaka University alone has to be mentioned more than 50 per cent. Therefore, Dhaka University is the sole claimant and partner in fulfilling the dream of our nation."

The minister also hoped that Dhaka University would be the beacon of the nation.

Farhad Hossain, State Minister for Public Administration said, "We need to step up our research. At the same time, we need to look at the changing aspects of education in the international arena as well as changing the quality of life and demand."

"Our studies must be life oriented. Besides, in terms of reality, we must bring action-oriented education. That is why we need to think constantly," he added.

Rashed Khan Menon said, "This university is the centre of politics. Today, the times have changed and there are many new challenges ahead."

"We are saddened and shocked by the fact that the university which is called 'Oxford of the East' has come down in the world rankings. And in this case, you (Teachers of the university) have to be immersed in the value of the research."

"In this pandemic of Coronavirus, Oxford University can play a role in discovering vaccine to the virus. Why can't Dhaka University? Maybe you (university authorities) say we don't have that laboratory, you don't have that structure. But I would say we have that talent, we have that thinking," he added.

Menon hoped that the authorities would play a role in bringing Dhaka University back to its former place.







