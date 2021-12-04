Video
Cyclone Jawad to hit India today

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

NEW Dec 3: The low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Jawad which is likely to reach the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts on Saturday morning.
The Indian Meteorologi-cal Department (IMD) said that the depression lying centred over the Bay of Bengal about 770 km south-southeast of Vishakhapat-nam late Thursday night is likely to move northwestwards.
The depression over Bay of Bengal is expected to
intensify into a cyclonic storm on Friday and move northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Cyclone Jawad will touch the Odisha coast near Puri around noon on Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.
Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness of states, central ministries and concerned agencies to deal with the situation arising out of the likely formation of Cyclone Jawad. The Prime Minister directed officials to take every possible measure to ensure that people are safely evacuated and to ensure maintenance of all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health and drinking water, the PMO said in a statement on Thursday.
Odisha plans to deploy 266 rescue teams across the southern coast, which would include National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Fire Services and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF). Pradeep Kumar Jena, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha said, "The state government is well prepared to deal the emerging situation 14 coastal districts have been put on alert and asked to take all necessary steps in view of impending cyclonic storm."
As a precautionary measure, Odisha has also stopped fishing activities along the entire coastline. The Andhra Pradesh government has also sounded a high alert and deployed official machinery in three districts along the north coast.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts on Thursday and directed them to take all precautionary measures. Cyclone Jawad is also likely to cause heavy rainfall in coastal districts of West Bengal.    -NDTV


