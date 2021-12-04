Video
Passengers from Omicron affected countries to go for 14-day quarantine

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

Following the guidelines and instructions issued by the government due to the outbreak of new Covid-19 variant Omicron, all incoming passengers who had stayed in or visited Botswana, Eswatini, Ghana, Lesotho, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe within last 14 days, shall have to complete a mandatory 14 days' institutional
quarantine.
According to a notice to be effective from Friday midnight until further notice, the passengers have to stay in quarantine at government designated hotels at their own expenses.
The RT PCR test, at passengers' own expenses, will be carried out on 7th and 14th day of the quarantine, said the notice of the Civil Aviation Authority Bangladesh (CAAB) issued on Friday.
It said that depending on the RT PCR test result on
the 7th day of the quarantine, Covid-19 positive passengers will be separated for further isolation to prevent spread of the disease and the passengers who will be tested negative will continue their institutional quarantine until 14 days.
Depending on the RT PCR test result on the 14th day of the quarantine, Covid negative passengers will be released, it added.
The notice also added that proof of hotel booking in Bangladesh shall be presented by the passengers during check-in from the countries mentioned in paragraph-1 and the airlines representative shall verify it before issuing the boarding pass for Bangladesh.
In addition, airlines shall provide passengers passport details and address and their contact numbers in Bangladesh to the Health Department.
"Incoming passengers from all destinations, except children below 12 years old, shall mandatorily possess RT PCR based Covid-19 negative certificate. The test shall be done within 48 hours of the flight departure," the notice said.
There may be additional restrictions while the Air Transportation Circular under reference will remain in force with the changes.


