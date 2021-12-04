Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Borders on alert after India confirms Omicron cases

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

The government has alerted officials at borders after two people tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant omicron in India's Karnataka
No one will be allowed to cross the border into Bangladesh without a COVID-negative certificate, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday.
No travellers from India will require institutional quarantine for now, said Ahmedul Kabir, an
additional director general at the DGHS.
"We've sent a message to all officials at borders with India. They are carrying out health screening of anyone who enters Bangladesh, while everyone is being asked for COVID test certificates. Anyone with positive results is barred from entering."
The omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November, has been identified in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal and Italy, while cases were also found in Australia and the United States.
The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID recommended barring the entrance of travellers into Bangladesh from countries where omicron has been identified.
Individuals who had travelled to these countries two weeks prior to arriving in Bangladesh should also face a 14-day quarantine, the committee said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Friday announced a 14-day institutional quarantine for travellers coming from seven African nations in a bid to prevent the spread of the variant.
Any passenger who arrives directly from or has been to any of these countries in the past 14 days must go into quarantine. They must book a room at a designated quarantine hotel before travelling to Bangladesh.
Also, the travellers must carry a COVID-negative certificate after undergoing the RT PCR test within 48 hours of the flight. However, the rule does not apply to children under the age of 12.
Ahmedul said the DGHS was yet to decide whether to put travellers from India in quarantine. "[We are going to] keep the significant ports open and bar anyone from entering there without a COVID-negative certificate."
India's health ministry confirmed two cases with the omicron variant in the southern state of Karnataka on Thursday and the government advised states to ramp up testing.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sex ratio of babies linked to pollution, poverty indicators
Covid: 3 deaths, 243 new cases recorded
Vaccination, not travel curbs, key to battling Omicron: WHO
Ports to hoist danger signal Number 2
DU Centenary Celebrations Today’s programmes
Montu-led Ganaforum holds council sealing split in party
Alumni all praise for DU’s glory but rue slump in ranking
Cyclone Jawad to hit India today


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft