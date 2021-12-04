Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Country loses 6-10pc of GDP for capital Dhaka’s overgrowth

New research says

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh is losing six to 10 per cent of its Gross domestic product (GDP) due to Dhaka's overgrowth that has crossed the optimum rate, said a research.
A study in this regard was presented by Ahmad Ahsan, former lead economist of the World Bank and director of Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh, at the 'Annual Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) Conference on Development (ABCD) 2021'. The three-day event which ended yesterday was held at a city hotel in the capital.
According to the research, nearly eight percent of jobs in the country are concentrated in Dhaka city, and 40 percent are condensed in the greater Dhaka region, which includes Gazipur and Narayanganj city.
Such extreme concentration of population and economic activity in the capital are having negative impacts on the national economy.
Some 31.9 percent of Bangladesh's urban population lives in Dhaka, whereas the country's major cities have over a million inhabitants contain only 3.5 percent of the urban population.
In the last 10 years, Dhaka's population has increased by more than 50 percent.
In 2017, per capita income and GDP was 11 percent lower than its potential, due to excessive concentration of resources and economic activities in Dhaka. In 2019, GDP loss amounted to USD 35 billion.
At present, because of Dhaka's growth has crossed the optimum rate and Bangladesh is losing six to 10 percent of its GDP.
Ahmad further revealed that Dhaka's economic overgrowth has slowed down the reduction of urban poverty in the country significantly.
According to his study, from 2010 to 2016, extreme poverty rate in rural areas has declined from 21.1 to 14.9 percent, whereas there was virtually no change in urban poverty rate. In 2010, the urban poverty rate was 7.7, and in 2016, it was 7.6.
There are also environmental and health costs resulting from environmental degradation. These should also be taken into consideration, he said.
Ahmad added that when compared to cities of developing countries, Dhaka's share of the national GDP is among the highest in the developing world.
He suggested policies for decentralisation, de-concentration and devolution to mitigate the crisis.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sex ratio of babies linked to pollution, poverty indicators
Covid: 3 deaths, 243 new cases recorded
Vaccination, not travel curbs, key to battling Omicron: WHO
Ports to hoist danger signal Number 2
DU Centenary Celebrations Today’s programmes
Montu-led Ganaforum holds council sealing split in party
Alumni all praise for DU’s glory but rue slump in ranking
Cyclone Jawad to hit India today


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft