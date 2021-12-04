Test run from Diabari to Agargaon on Dec 12 Dhaka Metro Rail

An electric metro rail train is set to make test trips from Uttara's Diabari to Agargaon on Dec 12 after the construction of the route was completed.

All preparations, including the installation of electric lines, have been made for the test runs along the route that was recently extended to Agargaon, according to MAN Siddique, managing director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd, or DMTCL.

"We will test the performance of the metro rail to Agargaon this month. Passenger transportation will begin on the Diabari-Agargaon route from December 2022," said Siddique, adding that the authorities are working to open public metro rail transit to Motijheel in December 2023.

Previously on Aug 29, an electric metro rail train made its first official journey atop the viaducts from the Diabari depot to the Mirpur 12 transit service.

Construction is underway on six metro rail lines in Dhaka and its surrounding areas under the supervision of DMTCL.

Bangladesh ordered 24 sets of trains from Japan's Kawasaki-Mitsubishi consortium for the project. The train sets, which have two engines on either side and four carriages between them, are being built in Japan. -bdnews24.com