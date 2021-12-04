Omicron, road protests worry parents of HSC examinees

Fear is at work among the parents of the HSC examinees for various reasons, including emergence of new variant of the Covid-19 and reduced syllabus for the Corona pandemic.

There is an unknown panic in the minds of most of the HSC examinees and their parents.

Besides, this fear of the mortal viral disease another issue has come to the fore-multiple road accidents and widespread student protests-a number of parents waiting in front of Siddheswari Girls' College in the capital told this correspondent.

HSC and equivalent examinations have started across the country on Thursday. Physics first paper examination was held from 10:00am on the day.

Although strict security measures have been taken at the exam centres in the capital, but no one was seen following hygiene or social distance rules.

Most of the students have not yet been vaccinated against corona, so there is a sense of apprehension among the parents. Moreover, a new variant Omicron has already emerged. They are also worried about what kind of tests will be from the short syllabus.

On the morning of the examination many parents were seen sitting on the sidewalks in front of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College in the capital, holding in their hands various religious texts including the Holy Qur'an and rosaries, praying for the success of their wards.

When asked, the mother of Taslima Nasrin, a student of RAJUK Uttara Model College, said, "For the first time in my daughter's life, a big exam has started. I am in a lot of fear and panic."

On the other hand, new variants have appeared besides the introduction of the new syllabus. I don't understand what is happening? Can the girl adjust to all this? She asked.

Russel Hossin's father has the same fear. He is sitting at the school gate with some religious books in his hand. When asked, he said, "I am praying for my child. He is taking the exam. May Allah protect him from the deadly virus and make the exam easier for him. Besides, I am afraid of the recent student and bus driver clashes."

Examinee Jannatul Ferdous's mother expressed concern, saying, "I have not been able to vaccinate my daughter yet. I'm apprehensive about the growing threat of the new variant of the coronavirus. All in all, I wish they could finish the exam well."

This year HSC exam is being taken in a short syllabus for the corona epidemic. This year the total number of candidates is 1,399,664. Among them, 729,738 are male students and 669,952 are female students.

Examinations are being held in 2,621 centres of the country in compliance with health rules. Besides, 406 students are sitting for the examination in eight centres abroad this time.









