Students’ demo staged for safe road, justice for mates



Students continue to stage demonstrations in the capital on Friday demanding justice for road accident victims, safe roads and amendment to road transport laws and regulations. The photo was taken from Rampura. photo : Observer

Rampura has become a flashpoint for road safety protests after Secondary School Certificate examinee from Ekramunnesa Boys' High School Mainuddin Islam was crushed to death by a bus of Anabil Paribahan in the area on Monday night.

Road Safety Movement in a statement on Thursday condemned the remarks by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader as to how these two important persons of the state could link their organisation to the Facebook page Basherkella based on an unsubstantiated Facebook post.

The nine-point student demand for safe road includes ensuring justice for all those, alongside students, who were killed in road accidents through a speedy trial and with compensation, half bus fare for all students on road, waterway, railway and in metro rails through a gazette notification and safe journey for women and girls on all public transports.

They also demanded the construction of bus stops and parking spaces in a planned way, strict implementation of the relevant laws, and legalisation of all drivers through training, creation of a modern and effective traffic system and ensuring accountability of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority through surveillance.













