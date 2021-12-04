Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:27 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Students’ demo staged for safe road, justice for mates

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Staff Correspondent

Students continue to stage demonstrations in the capital on Friday demanding justice for road accident victims, safe roads and amendment to road transport laws and regulations. The photo was taken from Rampura. photo : Observer

Students continue to stage demonstrations in the capital on Friday demanding justice for road accident victims, safe roads and amendment to road transport laws and regulations. The photo was taken from Rampura. photo : Observer

Students from different educational institutions on Friday held demonstration in capital's Rampura demanding road safety and half fare for students in all public transports across the country and justice for their fellows killed in road accidents.
Rampura has become a flashpoint for road safety protests after Secondary School Certificate examinee from Ekramunnesa Boys' High School Mainuddin Islam was crushed to death by a bus of Anabil Paribahan in the area on Monday night.
Road Safety Movement in a statement on Thursday condemned the remarks by Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader as to how these two important persons of the state could link their organisation to the Facebook page Basherkella based on an unsubstantiated Facebook post.
The nine-point student demand for safe road includes ensuring justice for all those, alongside students, who were killed in road accidents through a speedy trial and with compensation, half bus fare for all students on road, waterway, railway and in metro rails through a gazette notification and safe journey for women and girls on all public transports.
They also demanded the construction of bus stops and parking spaces in a planned way, strict implementation of the relevant laws, and legalisation of all drivers through training, creation of a modern and effective traffic system and ensuring accountability of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority through surveillance.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Test run from Diabari to Agargaon on Dec 12 Dhaka Metro Rail
Omicron, road protests worry parents of HSC examinees
Students’ demo staged for safe road, justice for mates
Bus hits motorbike killing 3 on Chandpur-Cumilla highway
Japan expects Hasina to visit Tokyo next year
Govt killing Khaleda in a planned manner: Fakhrul
Dengue: 32 more hospitalized
Saudi pledge to fund Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway project activates Roads and Highways dept


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft