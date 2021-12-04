Video
Home Back Page

Bus hits motorbike killing 3 on Chandpur-Cumilla highway

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

CHANDPUR, Dec 3: Three youths riding a motorbike on way to a tourist spot were killed after a collision with a speeding bus on Chandpur-Cumilla highway on Friday, police said.
The accident near Hajiganj's Dherra CNG station occurred at around 1.30 pm during the Jumma prayers.
The deceased were identified as Sohag Hossain, 30, Md. Monir Hossain, 30, and Md. Sujan Hossain, 28, residents of Belashwar area of Chandina in     Cumilla.
Citing eyewitnesses Hajiganj police sub-inspector Joynal Abedin six young men were going from Chandina in Cumilla to Chandpur Molhead tourist spot on two motorcycles. At Dherra under Hajiganj one of the motorcycles collided head-on with a passenger bus coming from the opposite leaving three riders of a bike dead on the spot.
Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on road after the accident.
Meanwhile, locals managed to seize the bus but the driver managed to escape.
Joynal said that the bodies were taken to the police station.
Legal action would be taken after the autopsy, he said.    -UNB


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
Developed & Maintenance by i2soft