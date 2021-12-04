Bus hits motorbike killing 3 on Chandpur-Cumilla highway

CHANDPUR, Dec 3: Three youths riding a motorbike on way to a tourist spot were killed after a collision with a speeding bus on Chandpur-Cumilla highway on Friday, police said.

The accident near Hajiganj's Dherra CNG station occurred at around 1.30 pm during the Jumma prayers.

The deceased were identified as Sohag Hossain, 30, Md. Monir Hossain, 30, and Md. Sujan Hossain, 28, residents of Belashwar area of Chandina in Cumilla.

Citing eyewitnesses Hajiganj police sub-inspector Joynal Abedin six young men were going from Chandina in Cumilla to Chandpur Molhead tourist spot on two motorcycles. At Dherra under Hajiganj one of the motorcycles collided head-on with a passenger bus coming from the opposite leaving three riders of a bike dead on the spot.

Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on road after the accident.

Meanwhile, locals managed to seize the bus but the driver managed to escape.

Joynal said that the bodies were taken to the police station.

Legal action would be taken after the autopsy, he said. -UNB


















