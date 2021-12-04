Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Japan expects Hasina to visit Tokyo next year

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Japan expects Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to pay an official visit to Japan in 2022, the year of 50th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, said Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Ito Naoki.
On the auspicious occasion that falls on February 10, 2022, Bangladesh and Japan agreed to take their bilateral relations to the next level.
The Japanese Ambassador highly appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and assured of continuing its support to Bangladesh.
This was discussed when Japanese Ambassador Naiko met State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam at his office on Thursday.
The State Minister and the Ambassador expressed their satisfaction at the ever-expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries and agreed to organize befitting commemorative events both in Dhaka and Tokyo.
Ambassador Naoki expressed that the inauguration of Metro Rail Line 6 in 2022 would be an appropriate event on the 50th anniversary.
The Japanese envoy also highlighted that the Arihajar Special Economic Zone would see Japanese and international investment worth of US$ 1 billion beginning next year.
Shahriar Alam thanked the Japanese government for their continued development assistance to Bangladesh and encouraged more Japanese private investment for the mutual benefits of the two countries.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Test run from Diabari to Agargaon on Dec 12 Dhaka Metro Rail
Omicron, road protests worry parents of HSC examinees
Students’ demo staged for safe road, justice for mates
Bus hits motorbike killing 3 on Chandpur-Cumilla highway
Japan expects Hasina to visit Tokyo next year
Govt killing Khaleda in a planned manner: Fakhrul
Dengue: 32 more hospitalized
Saudi pledge to fund Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway project activates Roads and Highways dept


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft