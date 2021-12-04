Govt killing Khaleda in a planned manner: Fakhrul

"Due to BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's liver cirrhosis, intermittent bleeding from her liver is going on for several days. She would not survive for long if bleeding continues like this," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the remark at a Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal human chain programme in front of the National Press Club on Friday. The programme was organized as part of the BNP's 8-day programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia and her treatment abroad.

Addressing the government, BNP Secretary General said, "We want release of Khaleda Zia so that she gets an opportunity for better treatment abroad. It is a minimum demand, not a mercy. In general it is a right of a citizen."

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Other political organizations of the country, conscious citizens are all demanding Khaleda Zia's proper treatment. Everyone knows that there is no treatment for her disease in the country. But the government is killing Khaleda Zia in a planned manner."

"BNP Chairperson had institutionalized democracy for the people of the country. She ensured freedom of speech and freedom of the media. But the present government has deprived the people and the media of their freedom by killing, kidnapping and abusing laws," the BNP leader added.

"We want a secure government for the people of the country, where people can ensure their voting right. But the government wants the election to be led by the Awami League," Fakhrul Islam said and added, "Fair election is not possible under the leadership of the Awami League. This was proved in the recent local elections. Here people were killed by publicly beaten and shot."

"Three suspects were killed in crossfire to cover up the Cumilla councilor killing incident. So neutral election is never possible under such a dictatorial government," he added.







