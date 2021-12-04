Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:26 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Dengue: 32 more hospitalized

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Some 32 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 25 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 7 outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 27,483 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 3. Among them, a total of 27,091 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 294. Of them, 216 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 78 are receiving it outside the capital.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Test run from Diabari to Agargaon on Dec 12 Dhaka Metro Rail
Omicron, road protests worry parents of HSC examinees
Students’ demo staged for safe road, justice for mates
Bus hits motorbike killing 3 on Chandpur-Cumilla highway
Japan expects Hasina to visit Tokyo next year
Govt killing Khaleda in a planned manner: Fakhrul
Dengue: 32 more hospitalized
Saudi pledge to fund Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway project activates Roads and Highways dept


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft