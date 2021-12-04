Dengue: 32 more hospitalized

Some 32 more people hospitalized with dengue disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Friday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 25 were admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka and 7 outside Dhaka.

According to the statistics, a total of 27,483 dengue patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to December 3. Among them, a total of 27,091 patients have returned home after recovery.

The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 294. Of them, 216 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 78 are receiving it outside the capital.

















