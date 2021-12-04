Saudi pledge to fund Ctg-Cox’s Bazar Highway project activates Roads and Highways dept

CHATTOGRAM Dec 3: The Roads and Highways Department is moving ahead with a proposal of the Saudi Arabia for upgradation of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway into four-lane.

According to Bridges and Raod Transport Ministry, the Saudi Arabian government has agreed to finance the proposed 150- km long Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway.

Sources said, the visiting Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Service Saleh A Naser Al Jaser called on his Bangladeshi counterpart the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader recently.

Sources said, the visiting minister had expressed his willingness to finance the project.

The Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development Project Pproposal (DPP) for upgradation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to four- lane at a cost of Taka 13,000 crore which was submitted to ECNEC for approval in 2018 last.

Since then, the fate of the Project has been hanging on the balance. The RHD could not proceed furhter with the implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and the Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader have been pressing for the demand for construction of the four lane highway of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar route.

According to sources, the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Road Transport have been trying to begin the works of the project as soon as possible.

Sources said, if the financial assistance is confirmed, construction works will begin.

Suman Singha, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways department, told the Daily Observer that a Development Project Proposal (DPP) has been completed earlier.

"So we shall be able to begin the works of the project with the directives of the Ministry,' he said.

Sources said, the country's first tunnel construction project under the Karnaphuli River will be concluded in the next year. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around US$1.56 billion. US$ $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the Bangladesh Government. It will also establish link with the 17- km ring road around the city.

Besides, the construction works of the 11.50- km long Bangabandhu Tunnel Connecting Road to four lanes in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district at a cost of Taka 407 crore have been progressing fast which will also be completed in 2022 next.



