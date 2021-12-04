

Sheikh Moni’s 83rd birth anniv today

Sheikh Fazlul Haque Moni was the nephew of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and a leader of one of the major guerrilla forces of the freedom fighters of 1971. Sheikh Moni also played a pivotal role during the six-point movement in 1966.

To mark the day, the Awami Juba League will place wreaths at the grave of Sheikh Moni along with the graves of other martyrs of August 15, 1975 massacre and offer Fateha at Banani graveyard at 9:00am.

Later, they will arrange a milad and doa mahfil at all mosques of the country and distribute foods among the distressed people. Special prayers will be arranged at all places of worship of other religions.

Awami Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, the eldest son of Sheikh Moni, General Secretary Mainul Hasan Khan Nikhil, central leaders, city and thana unit leaders will attend the doa and milad mahfil.

Besides, a discussion and cultural programme will be held at 11:00am at the Bangabandhu Avenue marking the day with Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash in the chair.













