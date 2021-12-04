Real Madrid meet Real Sociedad

MADRID, DEC 3: Real Sociedad will attempt to halt Real Madrid's march away from La Liga's chasing pack on Saturday in a battle of first against third at the Reale Arena.

Madrid have stormed seven points clear at the top of the table after seven consecutive victories in all competitions, with nine wins and a draw recorded in their last 10.

Two wins in four days against tough opponents in Sevilla and Athletic Bilbao have seen Madrid emerge as clear favourites in the title race and it remains to be seen now which of those sides beneath them, if any, can keep up.

Real Sociedad were top themselves only a few weeks ago but a draw with Valencia and defeat by Espanyol has checked the momentum of Imanol Alguacil's side, who will be desperate to avoid a third consecutive disappointment on Saturday.

They might take encouragement from Madrid's performances, which have not been as convincing as the results.

Both Sevilla and Athletic squandered numerous chances at the Santiago Bernabeu and Real Sociedad will believe their attacking talents like Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal and David Silva can cause problems.

"Seven wins out of seven is not luck," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti insisted.

"This team has character. When we don't win with our quality we have other strengths we can use." -AFP