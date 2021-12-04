Former Everton star Li Tie quits as China coach

BEIJING, DEC 3: Li Tie was replaced as China's coach on Friday after weeks of intense media pressure and speculation, with their hopes of reaching the 2022 World Cup all but over.

The former Everton midfielder, 44, quit and has been succeeded by Li Xiaopeng, who had been in charge at Super League side Wuhan FC, the Chinese FA said.

Li Xiaopeng had been widely tipped to take over and was hired "after extensive consultations", the CFA said.

"In recent days Li Tie submitted his request to resign as head coach of the Chinese men's national football team," a statement said, adding the CFA had "decided to accept his request".

Rumours had been swirling in Chinese media during the past week that Li Tie, who was appointed as head coach at the end of 2019 after the resignation of Marcello Lippi, was set to step down.


















