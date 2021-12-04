Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pakistan's Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

Pakistan's Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali

Pakistan's Afridi lauds pace partner Hasan Ali

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Afridi said on Friday he enjoyed bowling with Hasan Ali as the latter helped him put opponents under pressure in Test matches.
Afridi and Hasan have emerged as Pakistan's new pace bowling pair in 2021, taking 83 wickets in Tests between them.
"I enjoy bowling with him. This year he has 39 wickets, I have 44. We bowl in partnership and plan between ourselves," Afridi told reporters in Dhaka ahead of the second Test against Bangladesh, starting Saturday.
If a batsman plays well, he added, the pair plan "how we can hold or confuse him. This is why I enjoy bowling with him. He is a fighter".
Hasan and Afridi shone in Pakistan's eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the opening Test in Chittagong, each claiming five-fors.
Hasan finished with 5-51 in the first innings as Pakistan bowled out Bangladesh for 330 runs, while Afridi's 5-32 in the second innings kept the target within the visitors' reach.
"The wickets in Asia are more or less slow. People say spinners get more assistance here. But if you are physically strong and have the strength it is possible to be effective here. You need to bowl in a partnership," Afridi added.
The hosts will be desperate to make a comeback in the second leg of the series, but Afridi promised them no let-up.
"Momentum is good and the team combination is also brilliant," he said. "The boys are ready for the second Test. Of course, we will fight and end the series on a good note."
Bangladesh have had some success in recent years in Dhaka's Mirpur stadium, where they have won five of their last seven Tests, including victories against both England and Australia.
Spinners played a key role in their success but Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque said they were unlikely to follow the same strategy against Pakistan.
"Everyone from the sub-continent plays spin very well," he said. "So it is better not to give them a spin wicket. I think everyone else would do the same. I prefer a flat wicket."
But Bangladesh will welcome spinner Shakib Al Hasan for the match after leaving him out in the first Test due to fitness concerns.
Pace bowler Taskin Ahmed also returns after missing the opening Test due to a finger injury.
Taskin had been in fine Test form since making his comeback to the side after a four-year absence, picking up 11 wickets in three matches.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Real Madrid meet Real Sociedad
Afghan national boxing team on the ropes after fleeing Taliban rule
Former Everton star Li Tie quits as China coach
PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out
Spurs bounce back as Son sinks Brentford
Ronaldo's 800th career goal begins Man Utd revival
Sri Lanka win 2nd Test as West Indies collapse
Agarwal helps India to 221-4 after Patel's four wickets


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft