Saturday, 4 December, 2021
Professional cricketers should play well even in paddy-field, says Mominul

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Muminul haque. photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh Test skipper Mominul Haque is expecting to end the series against Pakistan with a win. He is not bother for wicket and opponent rather he emphasised on the team strength.
"Wicket can't be an excuse to professional cricketers," Mominul told journalists in the pre-match press conference on Friday at Mirpur. "A professional cricketer should play well even in a paddy-field if given".
Bangladesh pacers hardly could make any impact against Pakistan in Chattogram and wicket in Dhaka always favours spinners. Bangladesh skipper however, is not expecting a spinning wicket against a subcontinent team. He said, "All the cricketers in subcontinent play well against spin. So, it's good not make a spinning wicket against them. I do prefer a flat wicket".
In dearth of Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh had been struggling to find the right opening pair. Saif Hasan failed to impress and ruled out of Dhaka Test. BCB included T20 specialist Naim Sheikh as opener which became a matter of criticism. Mominul clarified the reason of Naim's inclusion in Test squad.
"Actually I don't have alternative back-up opener," he replied. "Naim has been in international cricket".
"It's not wise to pick-up a player from domestic tournament against a strong opponent," he added.
After conceding an eight wicket's defeat in Chattogram, Bangladesh got their best performer of the game for Dhaka Test. The Tigers' skipper admitted that Shakib's comeback gives him relax. "Shakib's return makes everything in the team easy. His presence gives me relax as a captain," he complemented.
"His batting and bowling are important and are positive sides for team combination," Mominul ascertained.
Regarding game plan, the captain wants to proceed session by session and wants to grip the first hour of the game. "The first hour is very crucial to me," he stated.
"We know that the strength in us is our batting. If we can bat six sessions then undoubtedly we will comeback in the match. I do hope for win. Nobody go to ground for a defeat," he ended.


