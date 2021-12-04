Video
Pakistan Tour of Bangladesh

Tigers take on Pakistan eyeing maiden Test win over guests

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh's players play soccer during a practice session on the eve of the second Test cricket match against Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on December 3, 2021. photo: AFP

The second and final Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan is going to kick start today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. The match will commence at 10am (BST).
Hosts are desperate to square the series and are optimistic after the comeback of Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed. Pakistan on the contrary are keen to end the swan song of the tour with the success to sweep home side cleanly.
Shakib sustained hamstring injury during T20i World Cup and subsequently, had missed the T20i series against Pakistan followed by the Chattogram Test while Taskin got injured during the last T20 against Pakistan and missed the Chattogram Test. Both of them are possible to play today.
The biggest worry for home side the opening pair. Tamim Iqbal, the most prolific opener of the country has been missing the series due to injury. Saif Hasan replaced Tamim and batted as an opener in Chattogram and failed to impress in both the innings. He however, is ruled out of Dhaka Test since he has been suffering from typhoid fever. Saif's performance is the reason to get a Test call for T20 specialist Naim Sheikh.
Bangladesh think tank must think twice to send Naim with Shadman Islam to open the innings and Nazmul Hossain Shanto is the possible opening option for Mominul Haque although Shanto was very shaky with the bat in Chattogram.
Mominul will bat at three followed by Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib. Liton Das and Yasir Ali Rabbi will occupy the sixth and seventh places in the order while Mehidy Miraz will be seen to bat at eight. Taijul Islam and Ebadat Hossain are the ninth and 10th names. Either of Taskin Ahmed and Rejaur Rahman Raja will be the 11th player of the squad to replace Abu Jayed Rahi.
None of the top four Bangladesh batters could make any impact in Chattogram. Shadman, Saif, Shanto and Mominul created early disaster in both the innings of the game and three of them are possible to play today. They need to get them back with the bat in order to cut the win-draught against Pakistan.
Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das and Yasir Ali Rabbi had been impressive with the bat and home side can hope big from the solid middle order combining them. Taijul, Ebadat and Miraz did their job with the ball and Bangladesh bowling side must be stronger with inclusion of Shakib and Taskin.
From Pakistan's point of view, they probably will not alter the winning combination. Visiting opening pair uniting Abdullah Shafique and Abid Ali stood 100-plus partnerships in both the innings. Followed by, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan build a solid batting order for Pakistan.
Guests are clearly ahead in bowling strength. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali and Sajid Khan all were in their right business in Chattogram.
Head to head statistics reveals that the two sides met 12 occasions earlier and Pakistan came out victorious in 11 matches and the rest one ended in draw.
Spinners will get benefit at SBNCS and the weather forecast shows unusual rain during the match due to low-pressure at the Bay of Bengal.


