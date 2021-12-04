

Smuggled drugs, goods worth TK 87 crore seized in Nov: BGB

Tk 87,96,86,000 during drives conducted in bordering and other areas in November.

Seized narcotics and alcoholic beverages include 3.23kg of crystal methamphetamine, 13 lakh pieces of Yaba tablets, 24,550 bottles of phensedyl, foreign liquor, beer and weed, the BGB said in a statement Friday.

Other seized items include 3.294 kg of gold, 44 kg of silver, cosmetics, imitation jewellry, sarees, wood, coal and 126 vehicles, as per the statement.

BGB also seized 11 different types of guns and four Chinese axes.

During the drives, BGB arrested 299 people for smuggling, and 126 Bangladeshis and nine Indians for illegally crossing the border.

Legal action is underway against the arrestees, the BGB said. -UNB



