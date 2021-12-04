InterContinental employees get new office bearers

The newly-elected executive committee of the InterContinental Dhaka Workers and Employees Union led by its new President Zakaria Talukder and General Secretary Md Nuruzzaman has taken charges on November 30 after taking oath conducted by election official Belal Hossain.

At a free and fair election held on November 18, the office bearers and executive committee members were elected by 375 members of the union. All members have exercised their voting rights to elect the committee for next two years, a press release said.

Among others, Shahnaz Parveen and Mosataf Kamal were elected Vice President while Moniruzzaman Hawlader was elected as Joint Secretary, Kamal Hossain, Assistant Secretary, Shariful Islam, Treasurer, SK Jahangir, Organizing and Office Secretary and Faruq Ahmed was elected Sports and Cultural Secretary in the polls.















