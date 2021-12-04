Video
Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Inclusive sanitation not possible without public engagement: Tazul Islam

Local Government and Rural Development (LGRD) Minister Md Tazul Islam on Thursday stressed the need for public awareness and engagement to ensure inclusive sanitation throughout the country.
"Inclusive sanitation is not possible without engaging the mass people. Once they become aware of the adversities of open disposal, they'll start extending cooperation and this will bring good changes," he said.
The minister was addressing the launching ceremony of a new sanitation project at the Council Building of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) in the city.
The International Training Network (ITN - BUET), a Center of Buet, launched the project titled "Citywide Inclusive Sanitation Scaling and Sanitation Innovation."
Tazul Islam said the biggest challenge is to rightly design and execute sanitation projects in time. "We can meet these difficulties by working together. We don't want only citywide sanitation, but also countrywide inclusive sanitation so that no one is left behind when we meet SDG targets."
He mentioned the government's strong commitment to ensuring safely managed sanitation for all and emphasised the importance of leaving no one behind to achieve the citywide inclusive sanitation (CWIS).
Chaired by Buet Vice Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder, the launching event was attended, among others, by Senior Secretary of Local Government Division Helal Uddin Ahmed, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Buet Dr Abdul Jabbar Khan, Deputy Director of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Dr Roshan Raj Shrestha, Chief Engineer of Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) Saifur Rahman and Managing Director of Dhaka Wasa Engineer Taqsem A Khan.
The speakers said it is high time to scale sustainable citywide sanitation services in urban areas to meet the new generation challenges of urban sanitation and reach the global sanitation target by 2030.
Dr Roshan Raj Shrestha said, "I believe Bangladesh will be a leading example for other countries by implementing SDG targets".    -UNB


