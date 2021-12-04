

Dipu Moni for taking preparation for 4th industrial revolution

"There will be many challenges of the 4IR and we have to take preparation to face the challenges competently," she said while inaugurating a weeklong cultural festival at Rajshahi University (RU) on Fridayas the chief guest.

RU is hosting the festival at its Shabash Bangladesh premises to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Independence.

Dr Dipu Moni said the higher seats or learning should adopt something new after coming out from the conventional system.

"Now, we want no more certificate-bearing graduates to get rid the country from the burden of educated unemployment," he opined.

She said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledged to enrich the country with skilled workforces.

She also said the students should be equipped with the knowledge of science and technology side by side with humanitarian and patriotic zeal

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton, Ayen Uddin, MP and Advocate Adiba Anjum Mita, MP, addressed the meeting as special guests, while RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar was in the chair.

National University Vice-chancellor Professor Moshiur Rahman addressed a topic on 'political wisdom of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' as focal person.

Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated construction works of Desh Ratna Sheikh Hasina Hall at RU.

Earlier, the Education Minister placed wreaths on the grave of Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman paying rich tribute to the national leader. She also offered prayers there.

Dr Dipu Moni placed wreaths on the mural of Bangabandhu at RU Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Hall. She also placed wreaths on the grave of Prof Hassan Azizul Haque during his daylong official visit here.

















