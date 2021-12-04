Video
National Textiles Day today

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

"National Textiles Day-2021" will be observed today in the country with the theme 'Globalization of Textile Sector - Development of Bangladesh'.
The Ministry of Textiles and Jute has taken an elaborate programme to mark the day, according to an official release on Friday.
President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the eve of the day.
In his message, President Hamid said, "The textiles sector is playing an important role for rural poverty alleviation, women empowerment and employment generation."
After the Independence, he said, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had nationalized the textiles and jute sector in an attempt to make the sector a 'boom'.
The history of textile industry in Bangladesh is ancient and glorious. Dhakai Muslin and Jamdani, Tangail's Weaving, Cumilla's Khadi, Rajshahi's Silk and Mirpur's Benaroshi are deeply rooted in our history, tradition and culture, the head of the state added.
"We hope that the sincere efforts of all concerned will continue to spread these traditional products in the international arena," he hoped.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said, The Department of Textiles has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing support and necessary services to the textile industry.
The Department of Textiles under the Ministry of Textiles and Jute has been setting up and operating technical education institutes at different levels to create skilled manpower in this sector with a commitment to develop modern and technology-based textile industries in preparation for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the premier added.
"Our government is working to create new markets to increase the export of garment industry," she continued.    -BSS


