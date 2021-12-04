Video
Letter To the Editor

eWOM: An evolving market force

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
Internet has heavily influenced today's marketplace and revolutionized the decision-making process of consumers. Consumers nowadays do not rely solely on marketer-generated information. Thus, Electronic word-of-mouth communication (eWOM) is becoming a powerful market force and consumers find it a more trustworthy source of product information according to many researchers.

eWOM is consumer-generated communication related to consumption which employs digital tools and is directed primarily to other consumers. It consists of three key stages: creation, exposure, and evaluation. Through this procedure, consumers take on a dual role: they are the creators, source of the information and on the other end they are eWOM receivers, evaluators. To get the most out of eWOM it is important to understand consumer's motivation to improve their opportunities and strengthen their abilities as senders and receivers of eWOM. Recent developments in technological aspects such as AR, AI and virtual assistants such as Siri, Google Home are becoming ubiquitous and will influence the role of eWOM.

Consequently, managing and directing eWOM may become more complex, so managers may have to keep finding new ways to leverage it.

Abdur Rafeu Yead
Student of North South University, Dhaka


