Devastating impacts of climate change



M Zahidul Islam



It was attended by the representatives from 194 countries, and 120 world leaders, with 38,000 accredited delegates including the head of governments/states, academics, scientists, environmentalists, climate activists, businessmen and philanthropists. There has been a growing consensus for taking immediate time bound action-plan having adequate financial, infrastructural, logistic, technological and moral support with the cooperation of the people from all corners of the world. It entails the need of acquiring appropriate knowledge on the freaks of nature and the devastating impacts of the climate change.



According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations and other research organisations millions of people have already been suffering from the acute effects of a changing climate and it does not recognise national borders and affects every region on Earth, in multiple ways. The world has been experiencing a wide range of disastrous effects of climate change including the followings:



Melting ice and rising sea level: When water warms up it expands. At the same time global warming causes polar ice sheets and glaciers to melt. The combination of these changes is causing sea levels to rise, resulting in flooding and erosion of coastal and low lying areas. The Arctic Ocean is expected to become essentially ice free in summer before mid-century.



Hundreds of millions of people may be displaced by 2050: According to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre "98% of all displacement in 2012 was related to climate-and-weather related events," In 2008, 36 million people were displaced by natural disasters. At least 20 million of those people were driven from their homes by disasters related to climate change like drought and rising sea level (UNHCR). The Internal Organisation for Migration estimates that 200 million people could be forced to leave due to environmental changes by 2050.



An additional 20 million more children will go hungry by 2050: A report from the World Food Program predicts extreme weather events like floods, droughts, forest fires, and tropical cyclones to damage farmlands, threatening food security for millions of people. Climate impacts on crop yields will increase the number of malnourished children by around 11 million in Asia, 10 million in Africa, and 1.4 million in Latin America.By 2050, crop yields in Asia are expected to fall by 50% for wheat and 17% for rice compared to 2000 levels. This will threaten billions of people who rely on agriculture for their livelihoods.



Dengue and Malaria could spread: The deadliest vector-borne disease is malaria, claiming 627,000 lives in 2012. "The world's fastest growing vector-borne disease is dengue, with a 30-fold increase in disease incidence over the last 50 years," (WHO). According to the Natural Resource Defence Council, as summers become longer, temperatures go up, and rainfall patterns change along with the species patterns. Mosquitoes carrying diseases will likely have a longer season in a wider area. With the increasing heat, precipitation, and humidity can allow tropical and subtropical insects to move from regions where infectious diseases thrive into new places.



Western wildfires could burn up to eight times as much land by 2100: For each one degree Celsius of warming, the area burned by western wildfires will increase by a factor of two to four, according to a report by the National Academy of Sciences. The fire season could also become several months longer.

An additional 8% of the world population will experience water scarcity by 2100: According to the Environmental Research Letters, in 2013, about 1.3 billion people lived in water scarce regions. The researchers calculated that an additional 8% of the population would enter a state of "new or aggravated water scarcity," solely due to climate change with a temperature increase of 2 �C by 2100. "Rates of water loss, due in part to evaporation, were double the long-term average. The heat and drought depleted water resources and contributed to more than $10 billion in direct losses to agriculture alone," said the National Climate Assessment.



Many countries are losing their main dry season water source: According to the IPCC, over one billion people worldwide rely on glaciers and snow for freshwater as they melt.When glaciers are in equilibrium with the climate, they act as valuable and stable sources of freshwater for many regions including the Andes, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, and parts of India and China. They store water during cold or wet years and release it during warm years as they melt. As glaciers shrink, their diminishing influence may make the water supply less dependable.



Global wheat and maize yields are already beginning to decline: The IPCC points out several scenarios in which food and cereal prices have rapidly increased following extreme weather events since their last report in 2007. The new report predicts continued drops in global wheat and maize production, which could lead to food scarcity and political unrest.



About 63% of major wine regions could be jeopardized by 2050: As temperature rises many of the current wine producing regions will become unsuitable for vineyards. The number above uses a 1.8 �C warming and is from a 2012 study of the National Academy of Sciences. Since viticulture is famously sensitive to climate, it "may be illustrative of conservation implications of shifts in other agricultural crops." Scientists have shown repeatedly that climate change will cause a variety of habitats to become unsuitable for their current inhabitants. This will send many plants and animals in search of new homes, invading those of others.



Increasing droughts will make the driest regions even drier: Using daily precipitation data from 28 models, a study report (2014) published in the journal Nature projected the frequency of dry days around the world. It found that the Mediterranean Sea region, parts of Central and South America, and western Indonesia would suffer greatly, with up to 30 extra dry days a year compared to the 1960 to 1989 average by the end of the century."Short-term (seasonal or shorter) droughts are expected to intensify in most US regions.



Longer-term droughts are expected to intensify in large areas of the Southwest, Southern Great Plains, and Southeast," according to the National Climate Assessment. The IPCC said: Droughts could pose a variety of threats. In areas of higher drought, water stores will not be replenished and water pollutant concentrations could rise. "Climate change is projected to reduce raw water quality and pose risks to drinking water quality even with conventional treatment." (To be continued)



The writer is a former editor, Journal of the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh



















