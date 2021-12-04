Demands for half fare and safe roads justified



Majhar Mannan

The whole country agrees with this logical demand of the students and the political parties and even the government agrees with it. A number of students have been brutally killed in road accidents in the last few days and this has agitated students and they have been involved in vandalism and setting cars on fires.

The students have declared their position in favour of the two logical demands and they have warned that if their demands are not fully implemented, they will not leave the highway and will continue their movement. Considering the reasonable demands of the students, the government negotiated with the transport owners and workers and announced to ensure half fare for the students.

But half the fare on public transport for students has been said to be implemented only in the capital and not elsewhere in the country. But such announcements did not fully satisfy the students as students across the country have been talking about ensuring half the fare for them on public transport. Many students feel that their demands have been partially met and should be done nationwide as students are not only in Dhaka and Chittagong but across the country and their demands are justified.

It was also not immediately clear how the students' half-rent declaration would be implemented and what the penalties would be if anyone disobeyed. There is also a lot of hustle and bustle in renting half as the transport workers are using different techniques to demand full rent.

In many cases the transport workers are taking half the bus fare from the students but they are harassing also. However, the issue of half-fare is now an official order and all transport workers have been instructed to comply with this order and write it on the bus at the same time. Even if one of the demands of the students is partially met, there is a need for adequate research review and master plan on how the rest of the demands will be fulfilled.

The two demands of the students are logical but strongest is the demand for safe roads as it is the demand of the whole country. Students across the country took to the streets in 2018 which was the biggest student movement in the history of Bangladesh demanding safe roads. The demand for safe roads is not only of the students but also of the people of the country and the nation as a whole.

But the master plan for the implementation of safe roads could not be carried out in the way that was supposed to be done and due to which horrific killings like road accidents are happening repeatedly and countless lives are being lost. An average of 20 to 25 people are killed on the road every day and the road seems to have become a death trap today. The first thing that needs to be done to ensure safe roads is to ensure discipline on the road and the students are working hard to ensure order on this road and their movement is moving in the right direction.

The students have made reasonable demands to get out of the anarchy that exists in the transport sector and we should all agree with the demands of the students. The students have checked the documents of several vehicles in the last few days and noticed irregularities there. Although this is not supposed to be their job, it has made it clear to us that there should be no irregularities on the road.

The movement of students for safe roads is definitely and surely the right decision and authorities have to take research plan on how to fulfill their logical demands in real sense and how to ensure safe roads otherwise the problem will increase. The chaos and unrest on the roads is unacceptable and the road order must be restored at all costs.

In order to restore order on the roads, it is not only a matter of believing the words of transport owners and workers, but also of taking effective steps on the part of the government and deploying adequate number of police. The country's highways, including the capital, need to be brought into a safe zone, and the number of patrol police must be greatly increased, and bus signals must be made much stricter.

The points made by the students in their demand for safe roads can be fully implemented and if it is implemented in real sense then road accidents will be brought under control. Stopping the student movement is not just a strategy but a strategy on how to ensure safe roads must be ensured by the government.

Students are not supposed to be on the highway demanding safe roads but they are still on the highway. Because the students have realized very well that if they cannot ensure safe roads then they may have to die on the road at some point like their classmates.

The students are giving us a mesage that none of us have time to sit lazy, we all have to be united or else our relatives will have to die on the road. Every vehicle is supposed to run according to the rules on the road but in our country the drivers of the transport are unwilling to follow the rules of the road but drivers of the vehicle must be compelled to respect the rules. We believe that safe roads in Bangladesh will be ensured through this logical movement of students.



The writer is assistant professor, B A F Shaheen College Kurmitola,

Dhaka Cantonment.





