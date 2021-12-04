Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Country performs well in sending migrant workers, increase remittance inflow

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

According to the World Migration Report 2022 published last Sunday, Bangladesh now stands as the 6th largest migrant sending country and 8th largest remittance receiving country in the world. Despite worldwide severe economic downturn triggered by the Covid - 19 pandemic - the government was able to inject US$21.76 billion into the economy through remittance inflow - which accounts for over 6 per cent of GDP and also second largest source of foreign income.
The report also highlighted that in 2020, 7.40 million Bangladeshi migrants lived abroad. Despite living beyond the country's borders, Bangladesh's Diaspora scattered across the globe has continued to play a key role in the country's development.
Very much in tuned with the IOM (International Organisation for Migration) Director General Antonio Vitorino - we are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history. While billions of people have been effectively grounded by Covid-19, tens of millions of displacement events have forced many others to leave their countries.
The point, however, efforts adopted by our policy makers to encourage and facilitate sending of remittances have hugely aided the remittance landscape in Bangladesh.
The country's central bank more than tripled the ceiling on its 2019 cash incentive scheme - whereby remittance beneficiaries receive a 2 per cent bonus on transfers made using formal systems up to $5,000. This is unquestionably an effective step to have given a boost to remittance inflow. In addition, some of our commercial banks are also providing an additional one per cent incentive to increase the appeal of sending remittances even more.
Therefore, the government surely deserves some credit but not without criticism, and especially when it comes to ensuring job security , human rights and well being of millions of our expat workers.
The latest report, also the 11th in IOM's World Migration Report series, draws upon the latest data from around the world to explain key migration trends as well as issues that are emerging on the migration policy horizon.
However, we consider this report as a value added special report to any other edition of the World Migration Report , since the 2022 edition now has a new and simple fact-checkers' toolkit to help bust prevailing myths on migration. In addition to data analysis, the report also covers specific topics for readers with in-depth content.
Undeniably, international migration has been a critical part of the development story of Bangladesh, with migrants moving to pursue social and economic opportunities, and then helping raise the living standards at home. That said - both migration of our citizens abroad in search of livelihood and remitting their hard-earned money back home are interlinked. It is high time for the government' authorities concerned to take stock on the facts and reality stated in the report.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Country performs well in sending migrant workers, increase remittance inflow
Waste workers deserve a better treatment
Before the ‘Omicron’ variant enters here
100 years of Dhaka University
Once again our students take to the streets
Omicron C-19 variant puts world under threat
Central bank’s initiative to address cyber attack commendable
Landmark progress in the journey to become a developing country


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft