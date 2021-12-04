Video
Covid-19: Two more people die, 12 more infected in Rajshahi

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Dec 3: Two more people died of and 12 more have been infected with the coronavirus in the division in two days.
Two more people died of the virus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 9am on Friday.
RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Friday morning.
He said both the deceased had been suffering with the virus symptoms.
Of the deceased, one was from Natore and another from Naogaon districts.
Some 33 patients are now undergoing treatment at the hospital against its 104 beds capacity in the last 24 hours till Friday morning, the RMCH director added.
Meanwhile, a total of 12 more people have tested positive for the virus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Wednesday.
With this, the total virus cases rose to 99,381 in the division.
Rajshahi Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukdar confirmed the information on Wednesday.
He said of the newly infected people, four are in Bogura, and two in Rajshahi, Natore, Joypurhat and Sirajganj districts each.
A total of 1,680 people have, so far, died of the virus in the division.
Of the total deceased, 685 were from Bogura, 323 from Rajshahi including 204 in the city and 175 from Natore      districts.



