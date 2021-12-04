Siblings killed in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast

MUNSHIGANJ, Dec 3: Two siblings, who along with their parents sustained burn injuries from a fire triggered by a gas cylinder explosion at their house in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday, have died.

The deceased were Yasin, 6, son of Kawsar, and his sister Fatema, 3.

Yasin breathed his last at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at around 7pm on Thursday while Fatema two hours later, the institute's resident surgeon Dr SM Ayub Hossain confirmed.

However, their parents Kawsar, 42, and Shanta, 38, were kept at the intensive care unit of the hospital in critical condition.

Some 54 per cent of Kawsar's body was burnt while 48 per cent of Shanta's body, Dr Ayub said.

Earlier, a fire broke out on the first floor of a two-storey building in Char Muktarpur area of Sadar Upazila in Munshiganj following the cylinder explosion at around 4:30am on Thursday. All the four members of the family were injured in the fire.

They were taken to Munshiganj General Hospital first and later, shifted to the burn institute in critical condition.









