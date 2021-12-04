

Polar crane bridge installed in Rooppur NPP

The specialists have performed works on lifting and installing the polar crane bridge beams on the rail tracks at +38.50m elevation using a Liebherr heavy crawler crane of 1,350t lifting capacity.

"The next milestone has been completed in Rooppur NPP Power Unit-2. The polar crane installation is one of the crucial events in the construction of the power unit. After adjustment and testing of the crane, installation of the main heavy equipment and pipelines will start in the reactor compartment," said Aleksey Deriy, Atomstroyexport (ASE), Vice-president and director of the NPP Construction Project.

Currently, the works relating to installation of the crane structures and mechanisms on the crane track are under way.

According to field sources, the polar crane is being installed under the dome of the inner containment of the NPP reactor building. The crane bridge travelling along the circular rail above the reactor shaft and the polar crane trolley travelling along the bridge allows handling operations in any point in the reactor compartment. By using the polar crane of 360t lifting capacity, all heavy equipment will be installed, including the steam generators and the reactor vessel itself. After the NPP is put into operation, the crane will be used for repairing works and fuel transportation.

The installation of the polar crane bridge will be completed with installing reinforced structures in the inner containment tier 5 in the NPP Power Unit-2 by the end of December.

At present, the assembly and welding of the reinforced structures at tiers 6, 7, 8 of the inner containment dome in the Power Unit-2 reactor building has started on two stands located in the immediate vicinity of the power unit.

The NPP having two generations III+ VVER-1,200 reactors and total 2,400 MW capacity is being constructed, according to the Russian design. The general contractor for Rooppur NPP construction is Atomstroyexport (Engineering Division of Rosatom).





















