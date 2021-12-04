Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in two districts

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Cox's Bazar, in two days.
BHOLA:  A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.
The deceased was identified as Md Mansur Hawlader, 24, son of late Motaleb Hawlader, a resident of Purba Charkali Village under Charsamaiya Union.
Charsamaiya Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Mahiuddin Matabbar said Mansur came in contact with live electricity while he was fixing an electric bulb in the house at around 2:30pm, which left him dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain said no one informed the matter to police yet.
PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two people including a woman were electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Md Kaisar, 30, was the son of Mustafizur Rahman, and Amena Begum, 25, was the wife of Apel Uddin. They were residents of Bazar Para area under Magnama Union.
Local sources said Kaisar came in contact with a live electric wire while he was charging the batter of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at his house, which left him electrocuted. At the same time, neighbour Amena Begum also came in contact with the live electricity when she tried to rescue Kaisar. Both of them died on the spot.
Pekua PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said police visited the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: Two more people die, 12 more infected in Rajshahi
Siblings killed in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast
Polar crane bridge installed in Rooppur NPP
Three electrocuted in two districts
Minor among three found dead in three districts
Man to die for killing his wife in Jashore
Ten people killed in road mishaps in five districts
Three crushed under train in three districts


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft