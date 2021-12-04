Three electrocuted in two districts

Three people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in two districts- Bhola and Cox's Bazar, in two days.

BHOLA: A man was electrocuted in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Mansur Hawlader, 24, son of late Motaleb Hawlader, a resident of Purba Charkali Village under Charsamaiya Union.

Charsamaiya Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Md Mahiuddin Matabbar said Mansur came in contact with live electricity while he was fixing an electric bulb in the house at around 2:30pm, which left him dead on the spot, the UP chairman added.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhola Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Md Enayet Hossain said no one informed the matter to police yet.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: Two people including a woman were electrocuted in Pekua Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Md Kaisar, 30, was the son of Mustafizur Rahman, and Amena Begum, 25, was the wife of Apel Uddin. They were residents of Bazar Para area under Magnama Union.

Local sources said Kaisar came in contact with a live electric wire while he was charging the batter of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw at his house, which left him electrocuted. At the same time, neighbour Amena Begum also came in contact with the live electricity when she tried to rescue Kaisar. Both of them died on the spot.

Pekua PS OC Sheikh Mohammad Ali said police visited the scene.













