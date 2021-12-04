Minor among three found dead in three districts

Three people including a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Pirojpur, Manikganj and Narsingdi, on Friday.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of a schoolboy from a canal in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon after one day of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Shanto Hawlader, 14, son of Md Lokman Hawlader, a resident of Nadmula Village in the upazila. He was a seventh grader at Nadmula High School.

The deceased's father Lokman Hawlader said Shanto went out of the house on Thursday afternoon, but did not return. He had been missing since then.

Later, locals spotted his body at a canal in the area on Friday afternoon and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pirojpur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident, adding that police are investigating the matter.

MANIKGANJ: Police recovered the body of a man in Singair Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Liton Miah, 32.

Singair PS OC Md Safiqul Islam Molla said locals spotted the body beside the Basta Bridge under Jamsha Union in the upazila at around 10am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 11:30am and sent it to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police primarily assumed he might have been strangulated.

The reason of his death would be known upon receiving the autopsy report and filing of a case is underway with Singair PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a minor boy from a cropland in Raipura Upazila of the district on Friday morning after six days of his missing.

The deceased was identified as Ikramul Haque Yamin, 8, son of Malaysia expatriate Jamal Uddin, a resident of Madhyapara Village under Uttarbakharnagar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said Yamin went missing six days back. After his missing, someone called his mother and said they abducted Yamin. The caller demanded Tk 10 lakh as ransom.

Later, locals found the half-decomposed body of the child at a cropland in the area on Friday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police arrested a man for questioning in this connection.

The arrested person is Yusuf Mia, 26, son of Md Shahidullah, a resident of the area.

Sub-Inspector of Raipura PS Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to arrest the killers.









