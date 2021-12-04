Man to die for killing his wife in Jashore

JASHORE, Dec 3: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his pregnant wife for dowry in 2013.

Jashore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nilufar Shirin pronounced the verdict.

The condemned convict is Akimul Islam, a resident of Naira Village in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

According to the prosecution, Akimul had been at loggerheads with his wife Halima Khatun over dowry since the marriage. As a sequel to it, the man tortured his wife to death following a dispute over dowry money on May 31, 2013.

On September 9, the deceased's father Liaqat Ali filed a case against Akimul with Jhikargachha Police Station.

Later, police submitted a chargesheet against Akimul after investigation over the murder.

After examining the case records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Thursday.

District Public Prosecutor Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.















