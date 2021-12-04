Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Man to die for killing his wife in Jashore

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

JASHORE, Dec 3: A court in the district on Thursday sentenced a man to death for killing his pregnant wife for dowry in 2013.
Jashore Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Nilufar Shirin pronounced the verdict.
The condemned convict is Akimul Islam, a resident of Naira Village in Jhikargachha Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, Akimul had been at loggerheads with his wife Halima Khatun over dowry since the marriage. As a sequel to it, the man tortured his wife to death following a dispute over dowry money on May 31, 2013.
On September 9, the deceased's father Liaqat Ali filed a case against Akimul with Jhikargachha Police Station.
Later, police submitted a chargesheet against Akimul after investigation over the murder.
After examining the case records and witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Thursday.
District Public Prosecutor Mostafizur Rahman confirmed the matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid-19: Two more people die, 12 more infected in Rajshahi
Siblings killed in Munshiganj gas cylinder blast
Polar crane bridge installed in Rooppur NPP
Three electrocuted in two districts
Minor among three found dead in three districts
Man to die for killing his wife in Jashore
Ten people killed in road mishaps in five districts
Three crushed under train in three districts


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
OPEC+ alliance to increase oil production in January despite Omicron outbreak
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft