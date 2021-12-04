Ten people killed in road mishaps in five districts

A total of 10 people including a minor boy have been killed in separate road accidents in five districts- Chandpur, Dinajpur, Bhola, Rajshahi and Naogaon in three days.

CHANDPUR: Three motorcyclists were killed as a bus hit their vehicle in Haziganj Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Md Sohag, 30, Md Monir, 30, and Md Sujon Hossain, 26. They all were residents of Belashwar area in Chandina Upazila of Cumilla.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Haziganj Police Station (PS) Mohammad Harun-ar-Rashid said a bus smashed a motorcycle carrying the trio in Dherra area on the Cumilla-Chandpur Regional Highway under Haziganj Municipality, leaving them dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Chandpur General Hospital morgue for autopsies, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Fulbari Upazila of the district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Kashem Mandol, 45, son of late Taslim Uddin, a resident of Latkumari Village under Khanpur Union in Birampur Upazila of the district.

Police and local sources said a goods-laden truck hit a van in Joynagar area on the Fulbari-Birampur Road under Daulatpur Union in Fulbari Upazila at around 10:30am, leaving van-puller Kashem dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Fulbari PS in this connection.

Fulbari PS OC Md Ashraful Islam confirmed the incident.

A schoolboy was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Biplob Sarker, 14, son of Binod Sarker, a resident of Rasulpur Village under Habra Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Uttar Rasulpur Government Primary School in the area.

Local sources said a truck hit a battery-run auto-rickshaw carrying Ratul and Biplob in Kalupara area on the Parbatipur-Fulbari Road at around 5pm and then, Biplob fell off from the vehicle. Later, the truck crushed him, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the truck but its driver managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with Parbatipur PS in this connection.

Boropukuria Police Investigation Centre In-Charge Md Sultan Mahmud confirmed the incident.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: A man was killed in a road accident in Lalmohan Upazila of the on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Deepak Chandra De, 45, an office assistant of the district administration office. He was the son of Bishweshwar Chandra De, a resident of Kachia Colony area under Bhola Municipality.

Lalmohan PS OC Md Maksudur Rahman Murad said Deepak was going to his relative's house in Char Fasson from Bhola Sadar in the afternoon riding by a motorcycle. At that time, an engine-run trolley hit him when he reached in Abuganj Bazar area on the Bhola-Char Fasson Road, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy.

However, police seized the killer trolley but its driver managed to flee the scene.

An unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this connection, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Three people including a man and his minor son were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Thursday morning.

A man and his son have been killed in a road accident in Godagari Upazila of the district in the morning.

The deceased were identified as Saju Mia, 32, hailed from Nandanpur Village in Ghoraghat Upazila of Dinajpur, and his son Abdullah Al Alif, 7. Saju Mia along with his family lived in Godagari for work purpose.

Godagari PS OC Kamrul Hasan said Saju Mia was going to drop his son Alif to his school riding by a motorcycle at around 9am.

At one stage, a Rajshahi-bound passenger-laden bus of 'BRTC Paribahan' hit the motorcycle in Baslitala area on the Rajshahi-Chapainawabganj Highway, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsies.

However, police seized the bus but its driver and his assistant managed to flee the scene, the OC added.

On the other hand, a man was killed in another road accident in Boalia PS area in the city on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nazmul Islam, 29, a resident of Billi Bazar area in Tanore Upazila of the district. He was a village doctor by profession.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Boalia PS Mizanur Rahman said Nazmul came to the city in the morning riding by a motorcycle.

However, a passenger-laden bus hit his motorcycle in Ahmednagar area at around 8:30am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the RMCH morgue for an autopsy.

However, police could not identify the bus immediately, the SI added.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: A young man was killed in a road accident in Porsha Upazila of the district on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Shuvo, 22, son of Enamul, a resident of Sisha Nasingahar Village under Mashidpur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a tractor hit a motorcycle carrying Shuvo in Sisha Bazar area in the evening, leaving him dead on the spot.

However, locals seized the tractor but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Porsha PS OC Shafiul Azam Khan confirmed the incident.





