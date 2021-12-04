Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Reinfections 3 times more with Omicron

Biden opens winter battle as Omicron spreads in US, Australia

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 3: A preliminary study by South African scientists published Thursday suggests the Omicron variant is three times more likely to cause reinfections compared to the Delta or Beta strains.
The findings, based on data collected by the country's health system, provides the first epidemiological evidence about Omicron's ability to evade immunity from prior infection. There were 35,670 suspected reinfections among 2.8 million individuals with positive tests until November 27. Cases were considered reinfections if they tested positive 90 days apart.
"Recent reinfections have occurred in individuals whose primary infections occurred across all three waves, with the most having their primary infection in the Delta wave," tweeted Juliet Pulliam, director of the South African DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Epidemiological Modelling and Analysis.
US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travelers and a surge in vaccination efforts as the new Omicron variant threatens to revive the pandemic. "It's a plan that I think should unite us," Biden said, speaking from the headquarters of the National Institutes of Health in a Washington suburb.
"I know Covid-19 has been very divisive. In this country, it's become a political issue," he added. "A sad, sad commentary. It shouldn't be, but it has been."  Biden's updated actions include the requirement that all inbound international travelers be tested within one day of flying.
This will apply to all travelers, both American and foreign, regardless of vaccination status, a US official said. For domestic travelers, Biden will announce he is extending a mask mandate on airplanes, trains and other public transport through mid-March.
The United States and Australia announced their first locally transmitted cases of the Omicron variant as authorities worldwide rushed Friday to stem the spread of the heavily mutated strain of Covid-19. The World Health Organization has said it could take weeks to determine whether Omicron is more transmissible and whether it causes more severe infections -- as well as how effective current treatments and vaccines are against it.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Gita Gopinath: From scoring 45pc in Class 7 to IMF's DMD
China, US tussle over Biden's 'Summit for Democracy'
Russian 'offensive in January' on Ukraine
Taliban leader decrees Afghan women's rights must be 'enforced'
UAE places $19b order for French warplanes
Reinfections 3 times more with Omicron
'No cause for optimism' on Iran nuclear deal: Blinken
Indira not excused, Modi won't be too: Mamata


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
NU VC condoles death of Nat’l Prof Rafiqul Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft