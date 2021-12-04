

Prevent dry winter skin

There are steps you can take to keep your skin looking healthy, even when temperatures dip and there's no escape from winter's dry, cold air.

Some of the most common signs and symptoms of dry skin include:

* flakiness or scaliness

* redness

* rough texture

* itchiness

* raw, irritated skin

* cracks in your skin

* stinging or burning

The medical term for dry skin is xerosis. Symptoms can range in severity and look different depending on the area of your body that's affected.

How to prevent dry winter skin

Dry winter skin isn't inevitable. By making some changes to your skin care regimen and habits, and using the right products, you may be able to keep your skin looking soft, smooth, and vibrant all winter long.

Moisturize right after washing

Any time you wash your face, hands, or body, you strip your skin of its natural oils. Since these oils help to lock in moisture, it's vital to replace them. That's why it's important to use a moisturizer any time you wash your skin, especially in winter.















