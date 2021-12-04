Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 4 December, 2021, 1:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Women's Own

Prevent dry winter skin

Published : Saturday, 4 December, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Women\'s Own Desk

Prevent dry winter skin

Prevent dry winter skin

Cold air, dry indoor heat, low humidity levels, and harsh winter wind can all zap your skin of moisture. This can leave your skin looking a lot less radiant than normal - not only your face, but also your hands, feet, and other areas exposed to the elements.
There are steps you can take to keep your skin looking healthy, even when temperatures dip and there's no escape from winter's dry, cold air.
Some of the most common signs and symptoms of dry skin include:
* flakiness or scaliness
* redness
* rough texture
* itchiness
* raw, irritated skin
* cracks in your skin
* stinging or burning
The medical term for dry skin is xerosis. Symptoms can range in severity and look different depending on the area of your body that's affected.
How to prevent dry winter skin
Dry winter skin isn't inevitable. By making some changes to your skin care regimen and habits, and using the right products, you may be able to keep your skin looking soft, smooth, and vibrant all winter long.
Moisturize right after washing
Any time you wash your face, hands, or body, you strip your skin of its natural oils. Since these oils help to lock in moisture, it's vital to replace them. That's why it's important to use a moisturizer any time you wash your skin, especially in winter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women participation in technical field  on the rise: Harsha Solanki
Prevent dry winter skin
Protest called to end violence against women
Handloom reaches different height
Water issues seriously should be taken into consideration: Hasin Jahan
Women’s empowerment indicative of country's Dev: Palak
Keep your lips soft and smooth
Gender equality through technology and innovation


Latest News
Tigers face off Pakistan in 2nd Test for elusive victory
Peace Conference testimony of Bangladesh's commitment to global security: FM
Iran nuclear talks set for pause: state media
Total eclipse of the sun Saturday
Omicron strain not causing severe illness for vaccinated: SA minister
With Omicron on the doorstep, Bangladesh announces new travel rules
WHO urges Asia-Pacific countries to ready for Omicron-driven surge in infections
Ivy gets AL's nomination in Narayanganj city polls
Cyclone Jawad to hit Odisha, Andhra Pradesh coasts Saturtday
Bangladesh refuses to think much about Mirpur pitch
Most Read News
KUET declared closed, students asked to vacate halls
Armed man arrested outside UN headquarters
US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown
NZ captain Williamson out of rain-delayed India Test
Ganaforum's new president Montu, general seretary Subrata
Textiles and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi speaks at a press rnconference
Chances of re-infections with Omicron are three times higher: S African study
Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand: Southee
Japan to cooperate BD in setting up automobile factory: Envoy
NU VC condoles death of Nat’l Prof Rafiqul Islam
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft